What’s better than Taco Tuesday? Beef Tuesday, ha. And serving up more rap beef on a silver platter is an old dish courtesy of 50 Cent who recently responded to Young Buck’s plans to settle a long-standing debt.

Get this, according to our friends at AllHipHop, they reported 50’s former G-Unit artist has raised enough bread to satisfy a $250,000 payment to 50 Cent. Damn. What’s wild is he owes 50 Cent money and he had to raise money to pay it off. What time we live in.

Young Buck got the goal line by selling various assets, including jewelry, cars, and his music catalog, as part of the bankruptcy he filed in 2020. Crazy.

This fire sale of sorts amounted to $1,023,669.67, which is sufficient to pay off 50 Cent, a $190,000 obligation to the IRS, and other creditors. Hopefully he can keep a few bucks for himself, no pun intended.

So naturally upon hearing the news about the liquidation, 50 Cent reacted in the most petty of ways, by saying, “🤨🤷🏾‍♂️I don’t know why they make me go through this part, but I’m a need that money by Monday.”

ICYMI, because we did, Young Buck filed for bankruptcy four years ago due to financial difficulties and a stint in jail in 2019. Listen, it happens to the best of us, sometimes.

Before you point the finger, the bankruptcy filing was actually a strategic play to escape his contract with G-Unit Records.

Buck, whose real name is David Brown, explained his decision to sue 50 Cent during a 2022 interview on “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper.” He said:

“Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy. They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”

Young Buck didn’t see it as a loss and shared his excitement on the gram:

”#Unbothered FrFr😎 Ayeeeeee….. Im A FREE AGENT 💰💰!! I WON😁‼️ Stay Tuned…🚀” This marks a new chapter for Buck, who looks forward to his career as an independent artist.

Hopefully everyone is happy with the results.