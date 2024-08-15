50 Cent is getting to the bag. The 49-year-old legacy rapper, Hollywood producer, and entrepreneur, recently shared some interesting insight about his wealth and achievements with “Us Weekly.”

First off, his recent Final Lap Tour was a massive success, grossing over $100 million in ticket sales, a record in the rap industry surpassed only by Drake. We think Kendrick’s numbers are up there too but regardless, that’s nuts.

Outside of what originally made him rich and famous – music, he’s deeply involved in film and television through his company, G-Unit Film and Television. Add his spirits brand, Spire Spirits and he’s hovering over mogul status.

Advertisement

Additionally, he is expanding his media footprint as he is set to launch the 50 Cent Action channel in collaboration with Lionsgate in late 2024. This new FAST channel will feature the entire “Power” series from G-Unit and other films by 50 Cent. Whoops, sounds like he’s about to disrupt the streaming wars.

Out in Shreveport, Louisiana, 50 Cent is developing G-Unit Studios, which will become the world’s second-largest Black-owned production studio, following Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. That’s a big deal.

So when discussing his net worth and whether he’s reached billionaire status, 50 Cent remarked, “I don’t quantify the money like that—I quantify the level of successes and wins I’ve achieved. I have far exceeded anyone’s expectations of me. I think my longevity and staying power in the industry have surprised many, but that’s what drives me further.”

He added, “[Besides,] I’m not in a hurry to reach billionaire status. I’ve reached a point where I don’t want anything I don’t have. What’s the rush? I’ve bought every car I wanted, multiple times over.”

Get this, 50 Cent also expressed caution about public perceptions of wealth, saying, “When people publicly say you’re a billionaire, they come for what you have. The IRS might suddenly decide they want 58 percent of your money. The ambulance chasers, the attorneys—it’s an army of ’em after you. Then you’d have to protect yourself because you have deep pockets.”

He also noted, “Being a billionaire won’t be much different from where I am now. At that point, you have to figure out how to give back. You start building a legacy, doing more sophisticated things. People remember those who helped others more than those who just accumulated wealth. They’ll ask, ‘How did he benefit others? How significant was his success if it didn’t affect other people’s lives?’”

Now all sounds good but as far as his personal measure of wealth, 50 Cent ended with, “Very rich. Because rich would mean that you’ve surrounded yourself with good people, that you’re happy, that you’re living a high quality of life. And that’s the important part.”