adidas Basketball has launched the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Night Indigo,” celebrating the rising star’s impressive summer performance and global success. This new colorway of Edwards’ signature shoe embodies his elite athleticism and adidas Basketball’s commitment to cutting-edge design.

The “Night Indigo” model features a futuristic design with several innovative features. The Generative Support Wing, a bold TPU element, provides enhanced stability and breathability, ensuring dynamic movement and support. The Light Boost technology promises maximum energy return while keeping the shoe lightweight. Additionally, the enlarged herringbone outsole offers superior traction, essential for optimal court performance.

Retailing at $110, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Night Indigo” will be available starting August 14, 2024. Fans can purchase the shoes exclusively through the adidas App, Footlocker.com, and the adidas BFS store on Champs-Élysées.

For more details and to stay updated on this release, visit adidas.com/Anthony_Edwards.