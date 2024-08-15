The new NFL season is around the corner, and Colin Kaepernick is yet again causing a stir, so to speak. The exiled star quarterback may have a new path back to the league, thanks to a reported offer from his former coach, Jim Harbaugh. Don’t get too excited; the opportunity is not as a player but as a coach on Harbaugh’s staff. But Kaepernick, 36, still desires to play in the NFL.

ICYMI, Harbaugh, who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, expressed his interest in having Kaepernick join his coaching staff. “If that was ever the path he was to take, I think that would be tremendous,” Harbaugh told USA TODAY Sports. “He’d be a tremendous coach if that’s the path he chose.” Sounds like a golden opportunity but we know Kaepernick believes he’s not finished under center.

Check this out: after returning to the NFL in January, Harbaugh spoke with Kaepernick about possibly joining the Chargers in a non-playing role. However, there has been no progress since their initial conversation. “Yeah, we talked a little bit about it,” Harbaugh said. “He’s considering it. He was out of the country. He said he was going to get back to me. We haven’t reconnected since then. That was early, early in the year.”

Advertisement

Kaepernick’s apparent reluctance to follow up with Harbaugh might stem from his continued desire to resume his playing career. In an interview with Sky Sports, Kaepernick reiterated his goal of playing in the NFL again despite being away from the game for seven years. He was effectively blackballed after leading protests against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

“We’re still training, still pushing,” Kaepernick told Sky Sports. “So, hopefully. We’ve just got to get one of these team owners to open up.”

One thing is true: Harbaugh has consistently advocated for Kaepernick over the years, even arranging an open workout for him at the University of Michigan during a spring game when Kaepernick was still seeking an NFL return. Coach is a real one.

Despite Kaepernick’s ongoing efforts to return as a player, Harbaugh’s offer for a coaching role remains on the table, highlighting their enduring professional relationship.

We’re torn. Maybe he should take it or perhaps he should hold out hope to get back on the field. Brady went into his forties. GOAT notwithstanding. Rogers is 40, and Kaepernick is the same age as several starting QBs. So what do ya’ll think?