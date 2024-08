Dame Dash heard about JAY-Z’s legal filing, stating a claim to Reasonable Doubt in 2031. His response: “This shit is still for sale.”

The battle over the rights to Jay-Z’s iconic debut album, Reasonable Doubt, is nearing its conclusion. Recent legal filings reveal that the full ownership of the album will officially transfer to Jay-Z in 2031. This news comes as Dame Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, is facing the public auction of his 33.3% stake in the company, scheduled for later this month.

TMZ states that the U.S. Marshals will auction Dash’s shares in Roc-A-Fella Records, with a minimum bid set at $1.2 million. This auction follows years of Dash attempting to sell his shares, culminating in this forced sale. The proceeds from the auction are intended to cover a judgment from a civil suit Dash lost in 2022 to Josh Webber and Muddy Waters Pictures over defamation and copyright infringement related to the film Dear Frank.

The recent filing by Jay-Z’s legal team further complicates the value of Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella. The document confirms that the rights to Reasonable Doubt, released in 1996, will transfer from Roc-A-Fella to Jay-Z’s ownership under his real name, Shawn Carter, in 2031. This shift was already set to happen 35 years after the album’s release. Still, the filing makes it official, indicating that whoever wins the auction will only receive a portion of the album’s revenue for the next six years.

