Former NFL running back Cierre Wood has been sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for the horrific death of 5-year-old La’Rayah Davis, the daughter of his then-girlfriend. The tragedy unfolded in April 2019 when La’Rayah was taken to a Las Vegas hospital, where she was found to have suffered extensive abuse, including over 100 bruises, 20 broken ribs, and a fatal laceration to her liver.

Wood, who had a promising football career at the University of Notre Dame before his time in the NFL, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after the child’s death. He took an Alford plea in April, acknowledging that the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him without admitting guilt. He was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse.

The investigation into La’Rayah’s death revealed a harrowing pattern of physical and mental abuse. Wood reportedly forced the child to undergo intense physical workouts, including sprints, sit-ups, and wall squats, as a form of punishment. He allegedly justified these punishments by claiming he was trying to get her “on the right path” because he thought she was “chunky.”

On the day of her death, Wood made La’Rayah perform sit-ups after she struggled to learn her letters and numbers. According to his statement to the police, she fell backward and hit her head, but when authorities arrived in response to his 911 call, they found her body cold and stiff.

La’Rayah’s mother, Amy Taylor, also faced charges in connection with her daughter’s death. She pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony child abuse as part of a deal with prosecutors. In July, Taylor was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus an additional eight to 20 years for the abuse charge.

