Gucci Mane and DJ Drama to Unite for New Gangsta Grillz Tape

It’s 2009 again. Any Gucci Mane fan will tell you that when he and DJ Drama link up, magic happens. Fans of the trap star, get ready for another dose as he and Dram have announced the new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Greatest Of All Trappers.

“Greatest Of All Trappers the GangsterGrillz mixtape dropping Friday hosted by @djdrama all real Gucci fans drop a [goat emoji] if y’all ready!! Hardest project of the year!!! #GreatestOfAllTrappers,” Gucci announced.

You can see the reveal below.

