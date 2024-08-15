Atlanta rap sensation Gunna has released the music video for his latest single, “today I did good,” continuing his impressive streak of hits. The video, directed by his frequent collaborator Spike Jordan, was filmed during Gunna’s recent travels across Rome, London, South Africa, and more.

The visually striking clip offers an immersive experience, presenting a day in Gunna’s life from his perspective. It begins with him waking up in Rome before dawn, choosing his jewelry, and stepping out of his hotel room. The narrative follows him through breakfast, blunt smoke, and ultimately arriving at the front row of an Emilio Pucci fashion show.

Through this detailed portrayal, the video gives fans an inside look at Gunna’s glamorous lifestyle and relentless work ethic, solidifying his reputation as one of the hardest working artists in the industry. The immersive visuals and personal touch of the video highlight Gunna’s unique blend of artistry and dedication.

