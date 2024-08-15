Rising star Myha’la, best known for her roles in HBO’s “Industry” and Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” has joined the cast of the upcoming horror film “They Will Kill You,” alongside Zazie Beetz.

According to Deadline, the New Line film, backed by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Nocturna, features a stellar cast including Patricia Arquette, Heather Graham, and Tom Felton. An all-star cast is on the way.

Behind the scenes for the film include producers David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, the Muschiettis, and Dan Karan. Executive producers are Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Kirill Sokolov, Alex Litvak, and Carl Hampe. The Muschiettis launched the horror-focused Nocturna last year in collaboration with Skydance.

Kirill Sokolov will direct the film and co-wrote the script with Alex Litvak.

Get this: In addition to “They Will Kill You,” Myha’la is set to star alongside Lily James in “Swiped,” an upcoming 20th Century Studios film about Bumble/Tinder founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. Her recent film credits also include Sony’s “Dumb Money” and the A24 thriller “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.”