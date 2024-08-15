Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” born from his lyrical back and forth with Drake, continues to dominate, spending another week at #1 on the US Top Songs chart. The diss track, bolstered by a striking video, also takes #8 on the Global Top Songs chart with over 23.8 million global views during the charting period. Additionally, Kendrick charts “Euphoria” at #58 and ranks as the #3 artist on the US Top Artists chart, solidifying his powerful presence in the music scene.

The summer smash has passed up 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” as the most streamed diss track ever. Lamar’s streaming total has hit 647 million. “Hit ‘Em Up” residents at 641 million, according to Our Generation Music. Do we have a new top diss song of all time?

Drake is no stranger to having lookalikes. However, using bars from “Not Like Us” to comment on their posts on Instagram is a bit new.

Over the weekend, Drake posted a clip of one of his fakes performing “Hotline Bling.” On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Sometimes you gotta pop out,” a nod to the “Not Like Us” diss track aimed at him.

It’s good to see he takes the beef in stride.