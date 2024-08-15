Kim Kardashian’s Kids Take on Role of Matchmaker for Her Next Romance

Kim Kardashian says her children want her to find a new love. After divorcing Kanye West, Kardashian was romantically linked with Odell Beckham Jr. and Pete Davidson, but recently, no man has shown insight.

Insert her kids, who want to reinvigorate Kardashian’s love life. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the two spoke on Kardashian’s romantic life, or lack thereof, in which her children North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, are playing cupid.

You can hear Kardashian’s details on their attempts below.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, has made a remarkable entrance into the entertainment industry. Recently, she showcased her vocal range and rap skills in her dad, Kanye West’s, music video for “Talking.” The talented youngster, who often shares TikTok videos with her mother on their joint account, isn’t afraid to voice her opinions, as seen on the reality show The Kardashians.

North recently shared a candid snap of her mom’s bare face on TikTok, puzzling fans and sparking speculation about Kardashian’s possible cosmetic procedures. The video, originally posted on the mother-daughter duo’s account, was quickly deleted but not before stirring conversations among fans. North captioned the now-deleted series of pictures as “Photo Dump.” The images featured Kardashian with her iconic pout and a surprised North at the bottom right of the screen.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and a popular Reddit platform dedicated to Kardashian news. One user shared a screenshot of the now-deleted video, asking, “What’s going on with her lips?” This prompted numerous responses from eagle-eyed users, many of whom speculated that Kardashian might have had her lips redone, with some suggesting they looked “botched.”

This isn’t the first time Kim Kardashian’s appearance has been the subject of public scrutiny. In an August 2022 cover story for Allure, Kardashian addressed allegations of cosmetic surgery. She denied having any fillers in her cheeks or lips, stating, “No filler. Never filled either one ever.” Despite these assertions, speculation about her appearance continues to swirl, with Kardashian remaining mostly silent on the matter.

As North West continues to capture public attention with her talent and candidness, her posts fuel discussions about her famous mother’s looks. Whether it’s sparking debates or showcasing her blossoming entertainment career, North is already making a significant impact.