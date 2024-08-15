“Get Out” star LaKeith Stanfield is reportedly in discussions to join the cast of Lynne Ramsay’s upcoming thriller Die, My Love. The upcoming feature film already has a star-studded lineup. Get this: “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence and “The Batman”Robert Pattinson are set to star as well. Ramsay co-penned the script with Enda Walsh.

So here’s the rundown. The film is an adaptation of Argentine author Ariana Harwicz’s novel.

According to a report by Deadline, it is “set in a remote, forgotten rural area.” It centers around “a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis.” Details about Stanfield’s role are currently under wraps.

Advertisement

The production team is no joke. Behind the camera, Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, Black Label Media, and Justine Ciarrocchi, alongside Lawrence under her Excellent Cadaver banner, are involved. Black Label Media is also financing the project.

ICYMI, Stanfield’s recent film credits include Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” and Sony’s “The Book of Clarence”. He also starred in and executive produced the Apple TV+ series “The Changeling”. The Oscar-nominated actor’s upcoming projects include “Play Dirty”, “El Paso, Elsewhere”, and “Lear Rex”, the latter of which he recently joined.

Looks like LaKeith is staying busy and this one might be one of those!