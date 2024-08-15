On the heels of the monumental moment for breaking in Paris, Red Bull BC One announces its highly anticipated 2024 USA season, culminating at Los Angeles’ famed Venice Beach. A hub to some of the most transfixing street performers, the sunny backdrop of Venice Beach will welcome the nation’s best breakers to battle it out with one goal in mind – winning the illustrious National USA Cypher (aka the national championship) crown and advancing to the global stage to represent the U.S at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in December.

“Before Paris, the biggest international breaking competition you wanted to win was Red Bull BC One, which has been around since 2004,” says two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and Olympic medalist, Victor Montalvo, better known as B-Boy Victor. “Paris was the first look at competitive breaking for many people around the world, but the breaking scene has grown significantly since the 80’s. Red Bull BC One has not only played a pivotal role in my success and breaking journey, but it’s also the best event to tune into if you want a real look into the true spirit of the dance. I hope breaking’s new revival attracts even more fans to the competition.”

The official 2024 season will consist of two “Regional Cyphers” (regional qualifiers) to determine who will compete at the National Final in Los Angeles. The Regional Cyphers – Cypher East and Cypher West, will take place in Philadelphia on September 7th and Denver on September 20th, respectively. The breakers participating will comprise of “wildcards” (special invitees) and winners of the Red Bull BC One City Cypher series – local competitions in Detroit, Boston, Minneapolis, Miami and New York City that were open to breakers of all levels.

Advertisement

Sixteen b-boys and eight b-girls will take center stage at Cypher East and Cypher West, putting their best moves and creativity to the test, across a series of bracket-style rounds, where a panel of prominent figures in the breaking scene will vote on the regional champions to advance to the National Final.

With a new global audience having watched the best breakers battle it out in Paris, the 2024 Red Bull BC One season doubles down on its commitment to foster the continued growth of breaking, championing trailblazing figures and communities that have played an integral part in the dance sport’s rise to prominence and global acknowledgement.

RED BULL BC ONE U.S. SCHEDULE

● East Cypher [Philadelphia, PA]: Saturday, September 7, Dilworth Park

● West Cypher [Denver, CO]: Friday, September 20, Temple Nightclub Denver

● Red Bull BC One Camp [Los Angeles, CA]: September 26 – 27

● Red Bull BC One US National Final [Los Angeles, CA]: Saturday, September 28, Venice

Beach Boardwalk

● World Final [Rio de Janeiro, Brazil]: December 7, Farmasi Arena