Megan Thee Stallion and Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba’s “Mamushi” continues to dominate, spending a third week at #1 on the US Top Songs on Shorts chart. The viral hit also climbs to #18 on the US Top Songs chart, driven by a popular dance trend, and lands at #40 on the Global Top Songs chart with over 11.5 million global views during the charting period. Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion is currently ranked #37 on the US Top Artists chart, reflecting her sustained popularity and influence in the music scene.

Last week, three-time Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion released the new music video for her global hit “MAMUSHI (feat. Yuki Chiba).” Filmed in Tokyo, Japan, the video features Japanese actor Shô Kasamatsu, known for his roles in acclaimed series like “Tokyo Vice” and “Gannibal.” Directed by Kevin “Onda” Leyva and produced by Tokyo-based creative company PUSH Japan, the visual is a stunning display of cultural and cinematic fusion.

In the video, Megan transforms into a mamushi—a venomous Japanese viper—and partners with Yuki to take down gangsters invading her spa. She then uses the souls of the deceased gangsters to create an army of blue-faced soldiers, paying homage to Akira Kurosawa’s 1990 film “DREAMS.”

The Houston native filmed at various Tokyo locations, including Tsurumaki Onsen Jinya for the spa scene and Engaku-ji Temple, a prominent Zen Buddhist site. Megan sports Japanese latex label Kurage, paired with a custom white bandeau and skirt designed by Matthew Reisman. She also continues her snake motif with a back tattoo of an Ouroboros, symbolizing the eternal cycle of destruction and rebirth that defines her latest album, “MEGAN.”

“MAMUSHI” has already generated over 150 million global streams and is surging in the Top-50 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song also reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan. The video release follows Megan’s five MTV Video Music Awards nominations, including Best Hip-Hop and Best Collaboration.