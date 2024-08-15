Michael Rubin Says He Made the Call Not to Play Kendrick Lamar Music at Hamptons Party

Michael Rubin’s white party again took over The Hamptons with entertainment and sports elite. Included among the guests was Drake, making one of his first public appearances in the fall out of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” running the summer.

Drake, Lil Baby, & Lil Wayne performing at the Michael Rubin “All White Party!” pic.twitter.com/UbhfkPCVSP — Van (@vanman_1000) July 5, 2024

The Boy was decked in cream, not white, and delivered a performance alongside Lil Wayne. Making it more comfortable for him, no Kendrick Lamar music was played during the event.

According to TMZ, the house DJs stayed away from anything from Lamar.

And now Michael Rubin reveals he made that call. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Rubin revealed that was his call. “I just didn’t think it was appropriate, so I said, ‘Hey, let’s not play anyone’s music that’s feuding with anyone here,'” Rubin said. “That was a me decision. I just thought it wasn’t the appropriate thing to do.”

Michael Rubin confirms that ‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar wasn’t allowed to be played at his all white party when Drake was there on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/bBXi0iMTB4 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) August 14, 2024

A-list celebrities clad in all-white defined the Fourth of July celebrations at Michael Rubin’s annual White Party. Held in the picturesque Hamptons, the CEO of Fanatics and his partner Camille Fishel hosted one of the most anticipated summer events, attracting a stellar guest list from sports, Hollywood, and social media.

Fashion Highlights and Star-Studded Guests

Adhering to the event’s all-white dress code, guests showcased an array of stylish ensembles. Camila Cabello and Emily Ratajkowski dazzled in drapey mini dresses, while Teyana Taylor opted for a striking white maxi with a gold metallic belt. Winnie Harlow stunned in a beaded cowl-neck minidress with a hood, and Megan Fox chose a preppy eyelet mini. The guest list was strictly who’s who, including Megan Thee Stallion, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Quavo, and many more.

An Evening of Gourmet Delights

Attendees arrived at Rubin’s gleaming glass beachfront home from around 5 p.m., with paparazzi capturing their arrival. Inside, the party unfolded across multiple patio decks and beachside tents. Rubin spared no expense on the catering, bringing in top-notch food from New York’s finest. Nobu served up wagyu beef and truffle salt rolls at a handroll station, Cucina Alba offered summer tomato salads, Lucali featured classic margherita and pepperoni pizzas, and Rao’s provided their famous meatballs. In keeping with the casual vibe, guests enjoyed an informal dining experience, grabbing bites at their leisure.

Unforgettable Performances

With Rubin’s connections in the music world, the night’s entertainment was nothing short of spectacular. Shaboozey kicked off the performances with his hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” joking about his tipsiness. R&B legend Mary J. Blige followed, delivering a powerful rendition of “Be Happy,” and Lil Wayne, impressed by Blige’s performance, hyped up the crowd. As the sun set, a stunning display of lights illuminated the sky, setting the stage for more music.

Nightclub Vibes and Surprise Acts

The festivities continued well into the night. After a dazzling fireworks display, the event transformed into a high-energy dance party. Musicians in the crowd took turns on stage, with impromptu performances from Alesso, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Bryson Tiller, A$AP Ferg, and Travis Scott. The surprises kept coming, ensuring that the party showed no signs of winding down even as the calendar turned to July 5th.

Michael Rubin’s White Party once again delivered an unforgettable Independence Day celebration, blending high fashion, gourmet food, and stellar entertainment in a way only the Hamptons can offer.