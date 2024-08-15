Today, NBA 2K25 revealed the first images of this year’s top rookies, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. The unveiling showcases the game’s commitment to true-to-life realism, capturing the likeness of these WNBA stars with incredible detail.

To achieve this level of authenticity, the WNBA rookie class participated in a high-tech scanning process. Inside a trailer equipped with thousands of cameras, the player’s facial expressions and features were meticulously recorded to ensure their virtual counterparts were as accurate as possible.

Fans can look forward to more exciting announcements tomorrow, as 2K will reveal the top 5 WNBA 2K Ratings on Instagram and X. Additionally, new features and upgrades for The W in NBA 2K25 will be unveiled, promising enhanced gameplay experiences on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

