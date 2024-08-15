Rihanna Rumored for 2025 Music Takeover with New Album and Tour

The Rihanna music return rumors are back running rampant.

The latest comes from The Sun, which states that Rihanna is looking to release the album and embark on a world tour throughout 2025. Additionally, Rihanna is believed to headline next summer’s Glastonbury festival. She was originally scheduled to perform at the fest in 2023 before becoming pregnant with her second child.

An insider added:

“It’s been a running joke how long Rihanna’s ninth album has taken to be released, but finally the wait is almost over. “Over the years so many songs have been recorded with loads of different people, including Alesso and Diplo. “She has gone from pop to reggae to hip-hop and everything in between. But because she wants it to sound fresh, and because of where Rihanna is at in her life, practically everything was scrapped. “Some have been reworked but the majority was canned completely when she went back to the drawing board earlier this year. “Rihanna has been back in the studio for a while now and things are finally coming together.”

But in the meantime, Rihanna owns Crop Over. She hit her home in Barbados for the carnival celebration and donned a crown to top off a stunning costume.

You can see images of a stunning Rihanna below.

Rihanna at 2024 Barbados Crop Over festival pic.twitter.com/7uMXSqBiD0 — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) August 6, 2024

📸 Rihanna at The Barbados Crop Over Festival today. pic.twitter.com/d3hEmQ7aUY — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) August 5, 2024

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty just keep winning, and we are absolutely here for it.

Bad Gal RiRi, is making waves once again with her massive Fenty brand, securing a top tier partnership with the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. We like the latter as much as the former, as the Paralympics can benefit from more A-list affiliations of Rihanna’s caliber.

The news broke on Thursday (July 18), where the “Pour it Up” singer posted on the Gram to announce the big news.

She captioned the post, “Tried to tell y’all… we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024.”

The partnership followed the more recent launch of Rihanna’s highly-anticipated haircare line, “Fenty Hair,” which hit her ecosystem last month. The new addition to her Fenty empire has already made a major impact on the beauty industry at large.

“You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural,” Rihanna dished, giving insight into Fenty Hair.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty shows no signs of slowing down with reported revenues of approximately $1 billion in 2022, Fenty Beauty remains a significant contributor to Rihanna’s wealth, which Forbes estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021.