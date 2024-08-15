After a sensational inaugural year with 15,000 fans, Shaquille O’Neal’s “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival” is set to return, promising to be bigger and better than ever before. This November 16, 2024, the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas will again become the heart of the bass music scene.

Anticipation for “the largest bass music festival in Texas returns” is building nationwide. The festival, produced in collaboration with Medium Rare and Disco Donnie Presents, promises an array of local Texas flavors, interactive brand activations, and unique photo opportunities, alongside a state-of-the-art audio-visual experience.

The 2024 lineup at Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival showcases a dynamic array of talent from the bass music scene, featuring renowned and emerging artists such as (in ABC order) DIESEL, Dion Timmer, Dirt Monkey, Eptic, and Space Laces, along with NGHTMRE, Dimension, Peekaboo, Celo, Grabbitz, Muerte, Perry Wayne, Rated R, Sora, Kozmoz, Space Wizard, and Stoned Level.

DIESEL’s relationship with music extends far beyond his iconic NBA career. Known for intertwining rhythm with his life, DIESEL finds solace in beats and basslines. This event is a celebration of his musical evolution, echoing the profound impact of dubstep that continues to resonate within him. This milestone follows the success of his debut electronic album, ‘GORILLA WARFARE,’ released last fall on Monstercat, which received acclaim from Rolling Stone and Variety and was featured in a viral moment on Bobbi Althoff’s Really Good Podcast.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience on Saturday, November 16, 2024, as Panther Island Pavilion transforms into the ultimate bass music destination with Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival. With two massive stages and 17 of the top acts in bass music, this electrifying event promises a high-octane, immersive experience that will leave you buzzing long after the last beat drops.