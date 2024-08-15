Phillip Leeds, a mainstay within the music and fashion industries puts a stamp on the past eight years of some of the world’s most influential figures with this new photo archive of celebrity portraits. Over 500 color Polaroid pictures of household names grace the new installment, courtesy of Blurring Books, the independent Brooklyn-based publisher.

During Paris Fashion Week, Leeds recently gave fans a preview of BIG SHOTS!! Volume 2. The Big Shots!! author and photographer continued his partnership with lifestyle brand Pleasures by signing books and hosting the week-long pop-up in Le Marais-Paris 4éme. He will host a launch party on August 23rd at Paper Work in Los Angeles with Pleasures. NYC and other dates to be announced soon.

In 2017, Phillip Leeds released the critically-acclaimed & wildly popular book BIG SHOTS! (Rizzoli) Described at the time as capturing a generation of artists and celebrities just as Andy Warhol: Red Books defined a previous era. Shot by Phillip with a unique vintage Polaroid camera called The Big Shot, the book offered a visual who’s who from the worlds of art, music, fashion and popular culture from 2004 through 2016. Volume 1 featured Rita Ora on the cover and contained over 400 portraits including global icons such as Lewis Hamilton, JAY-Z, Beck, Pharrell Williams, Andre Leon Tally, A$AP Rocky, Black Thought, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Byrne, Jeff Koons, Justin Timberlake and Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Now, in partnership with Blurring Books, Leeds is set to release BIG SHOTS!! Volume 2: More Shots from the Worlds of Music, Fashion and Beyond, a new collection of photographs that captures the faces from the epicenter of culture. A compilation of previously unpublished work, Phillip has continued documenting some of the biggest names in popular culture as well as behind-the-scenes tastemakers and influencers. BIG SHOTS!! Volume 2 offers more than 500 color Polaroid portraits. The book features GRAMMY award winner SZA on the cover, plus foreword by global music and fashion icon, and multi GRAMMY winner Pharrell Williams. This volume includes portraits of Chris Rock, Lee “Scratch” Perry, James Lipton, Brian “KAWS” Donnelly, Dave Grohl, George Clinton, Sister Nancy, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Ari Melber, John David Washington, Mike Ness, Ndaba Mandela, Megan Thee Stallion, Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys, plus countless others.