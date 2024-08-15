Boardroom, the sports and entertainment brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, has announced a strategic partnership with 24 Hour Fitness. This new collaboration will focus on organizing events, community engagement, and content development throughout the year.

The partnership officially began on August 3rd at 24 Hour Fitness’s Falls Church, VA location. The inaugural event featured a youth basketball skills academy led by Wayne Pratt, head coach of Team Durant and Kevin Durant’s father. Eighteen young athletes, aged 12-17, participated in 5 v 5 scrimmages, training drills, and discussions on the value of youth sports and AAU basketball.

“Team Durant was established when Kevin [Durant] wanted to give back to the community that helped create his game, and we have always tried to pay that forward to the kids in the DMV area,” said Wayne Pratt. “We have a staff that’s been really innovative and proactive, and that’s allowed us to grow and to impact kids far beyond those in our program.”

Future plans for the partnership include events with professional athletes and community groups across various sports. Upcoming activities will feature clinics with Major League Pickleball’s Brooklyn Aces and additional basketball initiatives. This collaboration aims to enhance community connections and inspire future athletes through impactful and engaging experiences.

“Playing on a professional sports team is truly putting fitness into action,” said Karl Sanft, President and CEO of 24 Hour Fitness. “Working with a brand like Boardroom, we’re showing that an active lifestyle, coupled with a strong community is not only great for your health, but something members have in common with these amazing athletes: a commitment to being the best they can be.”

“Sports is at the heart of everything Boardroom does, and the skills you learn as a teammate on the court translate to every aspect of life,” said Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman. “We’re excited to have begun our partnership with 24 Hour Fitness through this activation with Wayne Pratt and Team Durant, and to continue to work with them to build community in different ways throughout the year.”