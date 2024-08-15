Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player in the history of Major League Baseball when he connected against the White Sox during a 10-2 victory Wednesday night.

“It’s a great achievement,” he said. “Like I said a couple days ago, I was hoping it would come in a win. It came in a big win for us. We were down for a little bit, couldn’t get much going, so I was just excited it was there in a big moment.”

Judge hit the mark in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run drive in the eighth inning. The six-time All-Star and 2022 American League MVP drove a 3-0 up-and-in sinker from Chad Kuhl into the White Sox bullpen in left for his major league-leading 43rd homer.

The 32-year-old right fielder also accomplished this amazing feat in the least number of at-bats(3,431) and he took the lead ahead of some of the greatest ever to step up to the plate including Babe Ruth(3,831), Mark McGwire(3,837) and Mets legend Ralph Kiner(3,883).

The Yankees let loose as the ball cleared the wall, jumping up and raising their arms and banging the dugout railing. After the game, DJ LeMahieu and Austin Wells doused Judge with a tub of water.

“That means a lot,” Judge said. “These guys grind with me every single day. I know the hard work they put in. They see what I do. That was pretty special.”