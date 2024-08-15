New York Yankees placed third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a sprained left elbow and were waiting for more doctors to weigh in to determine whether he needs surgery, manager Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees remained hopeful Chisholm’s stay on the IL will be short, though it’s not clear when he’ll resume swinging a bat. He hits left-handed and throws with his right.

“We’ll see what we have,” Boone said. “We’re obviously just a couple days into this. But we’re also somewhat optimistic.”

Chisholm, 26, was injured on Monday while sliding into home plate in the fifth inning but remained in the game. He was replaced by Ben Rice during his next plate appearance in the seventh inning.

Chisholm has given New York an immediate spark since he was acquired from the Miami Marlins for three prospects on July 27. He became the first player in franchise history to hit seven homers in his first 12 games with the club.

“He’s been a dynamic player for us,” Boone said. “He provides power, speed. He’s done a great job on defense. He’s been great in the room. But again, hopefully, it’s something that doesn’t turn out to be too long and we can get him back.”

Chisholm spent his first four-plus seasons in the major leagues with the Marlins, hitting .246 with 66 homers and 205 RBIs in 403 games. He is batting .316 with seven homers and 11 RBIs in 14 games with the Yankees.