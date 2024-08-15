Stephen A. Smith is pretty convinced that Steph Curry should have earned the Olympics MVP Award over LeBron James after Curry’s pivotal role in leading Team USA to gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coulda, woulda, shoulda.

Curry’s iconic performance included a crucial 3-point shooting spree in the final minutes of the gold-medal game against France. Maybe he has a point, but again, coulda, woulda, shoulda. Yes, we said it,

Despite Curry’s last minute main character energy, King James, or Captain LeMerica as he was hilariously nicknamed, was awarded the MVP for his overall consistent play throughout the tournament. That part.

So the hot takes all went down on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith praised Curry, saying, “Steph Curry showed up, and I can’t say enough about him. Let me say this: LeBron James was the MVP. He’s the one who ultimately captured MVP for the Olympics, being the Olympics MVP. I thought Steph Curry deserved it. But under no circumstance am I throwing any shade on LeBron James for getting it because he was a model of consistency in these games.”

Smith highlighted Curry’s performance in the semifinals against Serbia, where Curry scored 36 points to ensure Team USA’s advancement to the gold-medal game. In the final against France, Curry scored 24 points, all from 3-pointers, including a perfect 4-for-4 in the last 2:48. Smith noted, “When you are as spectacular as Steph Curry was in a game against Serbia, that would’ve denied Team USA a trip to the gold-medal game had Steph Curry not showed up and saved the day… what can you say? It was spectacular. Steph Curry was spectacular.”

Anywho, while Smith believed Curry’s late-game performances deserved the MVP, he acknowledged James’s overall impact: “The man, what can you say about LeBron James? He still seemed in better condition than practically everyone out there. LeBron James is just phenomenal. Major love goes to him for being the leader that he was and for stepping up the way he did throughout the Olympic competition. I can’t say enough about him. I’m not throwing any shade.”

We guess everybody has an opinion.