Kanye West continues to make headlines and rarely with any good news, but this time his health could potentially be at risk. Candid text messages between West and his dentist that were unveiled by West’s former chief-of-staff reveal that his claims that the fashion/music mogul is addicted to nitrous gas could be valid.

Milo Yiannopoulos told the world last week that ‘Ye was facing an addiction issue and alleges that ‘Ye’s dentist Thomas P. Connelly is the primary blame for the problem. Yiannopoulos believes that Connelly is gassing West up to “[diminish] Ye’s mental faculties so that… his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.”

Connelly and West both deny Yiannopoulos’ claims, but the recently revealed text messages tell a different story.

A group text between Yiannopoulos, West and Connelly became public this week and the correspondence was strictly about nitrous oxide aka “laughing gas”, with Connelly going as far as saying that the potentially hazardous gas should be legalized.

“This needs to be a long term goal,” the dentist writes. “Get recreational nitrous legalized.”

It was Yeezy’s reaction to Connelly’s statements which has his fans and critics alike discussing the likelihood of his addiction.

“Tom,” Kanye West writes. “You said you’d bring them by today. Checking in.”

See the entire text exchange HERE

Yiannopoulos says that he confronted Connelly about the installation of nitrous tanks in West’s L.A. home and said that the dentist claims that the tanks were ’empty”.

Connelly continues to say that there was no wrongdoing in supplying West with the nitrous oxide and claims that Yiannopoulos’ allegations are “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.”