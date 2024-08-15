UnitedMasters, the leading software and services platform for independent artists representing top acts like Brent Faiyaz, Anycia, and BigXthaPlug, today announced the launch of its new DEBUT+ tier, aimed at expanding access to the platform’s industry-leading tools and services. This new offering, priced at $19.99 annually, opens UnitedMaster’s premium music distribution platform to all aspiring artists who want to get their music on major streaming platforms, all while retaining 100% of their royalties. See how DEBUT+ works HERE.

To coincide with the launch of the new subscription tier, UnitedMasters is launching an independent artist challenge. The challenge invites US-based artists using UnitedMasters to submit tracks for a chance to win a grand prize valued at $250,000. The comprehensive prize package includes an artist partner deal with A&R and marketing funds, a coveted performance slot at SELECTCON 2024 in New York, a full-scale artist development and marketing action plan, and access to UnitedMasters’ full-service music team for support. The winner will join UnitedMasters’ elite Partner roster, gaining valuable resources and exposure to help propel their music career to new heights.

To be considered for the challenge, artists must:

Be based in the US

Be a DEBUT+ or SELECT member

or SELECT member Release a track via UM after June 1st, 2024 Post on IG or TikTok with their sound

Tag @unitedmasters and add the official challenge hashtag #debutcontest Complete the submission form on our challenge page

“Making it in music has never been more possible for independent artists, but it still requires the right partner. UnitedMasters presents the most compelling offering for independent artists in any genre at every stage of their careers,” said Steve Stoute, Founder and CEO. “With DEBUT+ and the Make Your Debut Challenge, we’re welcoming the next wave of independent artists into our ecosystem and empowering them with the technology, education, and growth opportunities to launch sustainable careers on their own terms.”

The introduction of DEBUT+ tier also builds on UnitedMasters’ reputation for cultivating breakout independent stars like FloyyMenor, Tobe Nwigwe, and Earthgang and supplying upcoming artists with the services and guidance they need to get their art on all major streaming platforms at the start of their artist journey