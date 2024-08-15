“You Don’t Have to Call” if you were going to Usher’s highly anticipated concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday because it has been postponed.

According to an announcement from the venue and subsequent posts on Usher’s socials, the R&B and pop legend shared a statement explaining that he needed time to allow his body to “rest and heal.” Listen, we get it, and we respect it, but people wait weeks to see a concert, and it always sucks when shows are canceled.

The “You Got It Bad” singer assured his die-hard fans that his team would provide information soon about a rescheduled date.

Advertisement

Hence, Usher is also slated to perform on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 16 and 17), and State Farm Arena has confirmed that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once it is announced.

Obviously, the announcement disappointed many fans, especially those who traveled from afar to attend the show. Sadly, a fan from New York shared her frustration, saying she flew in from New York City while her cousin traveled from Texas. She described the cancellation as “heartbreaking and disappointing.” Another fan from Boston responded to Usher’s post, expressing the need for a refund due to the cancellation. Meanwhile, other fans are sending their well wishes to Usher for a speedy recovery.

This was an important date. Usher’s concert in Atlanta was set to kick off his Past, Present, and Future Tour. The singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform to sold-out crowds on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at State Farm Arena. These three dates were not originally part of the tour schedule, but high demand prompted Usher to add them and start the tour in his hometown. He will return to Atlanta for three more sold-out shows in mid-October.

Still, following his Emmy Award-nominated Super Bowl halftime performance, Usher has had an outstanding year. He received BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award and was honored with the Phoenix Award at the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta.

Hopefully, he’ll be able to make up the date for his fans. We think he will.