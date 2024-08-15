Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, has announced the release of J Balvin’s Official Live Performance of “Ganster,” from his new album, Rayo. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are known for their exclusive and creatively collaborative nature, showcasing artists in unique and personalized settings.

J Balvin and Vevo have a long-standing partnership. In 2015, Balvin performed hits like “Sola,” “Ginza,” “6AM,” and more for Live in the Year at Vevo. He continued this collaboration in 2020 with Official Live Performances of “Azul,” “Negro,” “Rojo,” and “Amarillo.” In 2022, he released performances for “Ganas de Verte,” “Suerte,” “Que Locura,” and “Fantasías.”

These performances are Vevo’s flagship original content, created in close collaboration with artists to produce exclusive, tailor-made visuals that align with their artistic vision. J Balvin worked closely with Vevo’s team to design a bespoke set that reflects the deep cultural and architectural heritage of Mexico City.

Advertisement

Shot in El Centro, the oldest part of Mexico City, the performance of “Ganster” features Balvin dressed in all black, serenading viewers in a dimly-lit, underground setting. He enters through a doorway illuminated by bright yellow light and moves between red-tinted columns made from locally sourced volcanic stone, creating a striking and atmospheric visual experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with J Balvin for this very special performance of “Ganster,” in celebration of his new album, Rayo,” says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, “We’ve had the privilege of amplifying Balvin’s creative vision for nearly a decade, and are so excited to further our collaboration by blending his culture-defining sound with the rich cultural and architectural history of Mexico City. By shooting this video in El Centro, we were able to capture the juxtaposition between the old and the new: the oldest part of the city, and the sound of J Balvin’s new music.”