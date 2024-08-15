Former President Donald Trump recently addressed the economy at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, amid falling inflation rates, which are now below three percent for the first time since 2021. Falling inflation. Not rising inflation. Got it? Cool.

As the election season intensifies and races to November, Republicans are urging Trump to concentrate on key voter issues instead of launching personal attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a very positive development for Harris, the non-partisan Cook Political Report revealed that she has nearly closed the gap with Trump in six out of seven critical battleground states.

According to a recent report, Harris now leads in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Get this: the two candidates are tied in Georgia, and Trump holds a lead in Nevada. Harris has also significantly reduced Trump’s advantage in traditionally Republican-leaning Florida. Sheesh, Florida. Can you imagine?

Previously, polls, however unpredictable, indicated that Trump had a more substantial lead in these battleground states, which are crucial for securing the presidency. These states often sway between Republican and Democratic candidates, making them pivotal in determining the election outcome.

However, earlier, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to clarify issues related to his voice during an X Spaces interview with Elon Musk. Listeners noted an unusual “lisp” in Trump’s voice during their conversation.

Addressing the recent situation, Trump boasted about reaching a “record” audience with the live Q&A and attributed the audio issues to “the complexity of modern-day equipment, and cellphone technology,” which he claimed made.