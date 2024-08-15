LL Cool J recently chatted with SiriusXM host D-Stroy on SiriusXM’s “CTRL, ALT, D-Stroy” on Shade 45. During the interview, LL Cool J talks about hip hop culture at the Paris Olympics and hopes they bring back breaking for the 2028 games.

When asked about this year’s Olympics in Paris and its inclusion of breaking(breakdancing) as an Olympic sport, Ladies Love responded, “The boombox. I saw judges with Kangols which I felt, I did feel like I was part of it. Whenever I see the boombox radio obviously. Yeah that kind of and my first album radio right? Boombox. So it personifies that. So it’s like when I see that I always think about you know my music and my contribution to hip hop, so it was amazing man.“

He added,” Like look I’m so happy about hip hop culture. I hope that they reconsider bringing back breaking for the 2028 games. I do know that the breakers will be even better in the 2028 games. There were a lot of great ones out there, don’t get me wrong, but I think that it will only get better and stronger. You just have to give it some time and I feel good about it man. I love this culture. I love hip hop, man. I love it.”

Even though L was excited over the breaking/Hip Hop inclusion in this year’s Olympics, fans and critics alike were perplexed after the performance of a b-girl from Brazil named “Raygun”, whose “dance” moves were ridiculed and made into some of the funniest memes to date.

The Olympic Committee decided to eliminate breakdancing from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.