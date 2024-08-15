The long-running financial feud between 50 Cent and former G-Unit member Young Buck appears to have reached its conclusion. After years of public disputes and legal wrangling, Young Buck finally took steps to settle his debt to 50 Cent, thanks to a bankruptcy filing.

On August 12, court documents obtained by XXL revealed that Young Buck, real name David Darnell Brown, declared bankruptcy in Tennessee. The “Shorty Wanna Ride” rapper liquidated many of his most valuable assets, raising over $1 million. This financial maneuver allows Buck to repay a $250,000 loan from 50 Cent, which dates back to 2020.

In addition to settling the debt with 50, Buck’s bankruptcy proceedings will address a $190,000 IRS lien and outstanding child support payments, marking a significant step in resolving his financial challenges.

The tension between 50 Cent and Young Buck has been well-documented, with 50 often taking to social media to call out Buck over the unpaid debt. This latest development signifies a potential end to the public back-and-forth between the two former collaborators, closing a chapter in the G-Unit saga.

For 50 Cent, the resolution marks a victory in his relentless pursuit of the money owed.

