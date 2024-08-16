GRAMMY®-nominated multiplatinum artist Big Sean has released his latest single and music video, “Together Forever,” in collaboration with The Alchemist. The track is part of his highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Better Me Than You,” set to drop under Def Jam Recordings.

“Together Forever” sees Big Sean reflecting on the pressures of daily life and the people who help him maintain his mental clarity. He starts the track with a candid admission, “I had to shake the little shit off,” highlighting the challenges he has faced and overcome. The song pays tribute to his inner circle, whose support has fueled his resilience, all set against a classic beat from The Alchemist.

The accompanying music video enhances the track’s introspective nature. It features Big Sean and The Alchemist and opens with a collage of clips that resemble a film reel, evoking the feel of a timeless movie’s opening sequence.

Big Sean first teased the track on social media, addressing the issue of his music leaking online. He posted, “I’m a just start droppin this new music before they leak it all.” The snippet quickly gained traction, with fans eagerly anticipating the full release. Now, with “Together Forever” available, listeners can fully appreciate the latest offering from Big Sean and The Alchemist.