GRAMMY Award-winning powerhouse singer/songwriter and multi-hyphenate actress Coco Jones has released her highly anticipated single “Sweep It Up” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. The ear-popping, anthemic track follows her earlier single, “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” released in May. Both singles will feature on her anxiously awaited forthcoming album, which is set to be released soon.

“Sweep It Up” delivers a poignant message to those who play with others’ hearts, warning that someone else might swoop in and take it if they can’t decide what they want in time. Coco Jones expressed her excitement about the release, stating, “I am so excited to give the world an uptempo R&B bop… I’ve been waiting on this for a while.”

The track was penned by Courtney Jones, Lazaro Camejo, and Leon Thomas, with production credits going to London On Da Track, Ray Keys, Jeremy “J Dot” Jones, and Cash Money AP. You can hear the single below.

