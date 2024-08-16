Grammy-winning Hip-Hop legend Diamond D released The Diam Piece album in 2014, followed by the project’s sequel, The Diam Piece 2, in 2019. Today (8/16/2024), the Diggin’ In The Crates Crew co-founding member shares INITIUM, the first of three parts to The Diam Piece 3, which will serve as the final installment in Diamond D’s production compilation series. With star-studded guest features such as Fatman Scoop, Skyzoo, RJ Payne, 38 Spesh, and more, INITIUM will be followed by Duo and Tria to complete The Diam Piece 3 over the course of the next 12 months.

“I would never release an album with 28 songs in this age of short attention spans. With that being said, I’ll be releasing he ‘Diam Piece III’ album in three separate parts over a 12 month timespan: ‘INITIUM’, ‘Duo’ & ‘Tria’. This will give each release a chance to breathe on its own and to be appreciated. The Diam Piece 3 album will complete the trinity for my production series. It was an honor to work with all the talented spitters on the new album. If you’re familiar with both Diam Piece parts 1 and 2 then you already know what to expect: hard hitting tracks and dope lyricism. I stand on that.” – Diamond D

The Diam Piece 3: INITIUM arrives on all major digital streaming platforms via Dymond Mine Records/EMPIRE just a month short of the 32nd anniversary of Diamond D’s 1992 classic debut Stunts, Blunts and Hip Hop.

