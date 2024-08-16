Dr. Dre on his Hunger Games? Let’s explain …

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight”, Dr. Dre revealed his serious interest in pursuing archery with the aim of trying out for the 2028 Olympic team.



From Dre. Day to Mocking Jay. Ha! We had to say it.

The West Coast iconic producer turned Beats mogul turned Super Bowl star explained that his fascination with the sport began in junior high school.

“I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028… Archery. I’m dead a”” serious,” he stated, addressing the interviewer’s skepticism. “I actually started playing around with archery in junior high. I stopped for a while, and my son bought me a setup. I don’t know if it was for my birthday or Father’s Day or something like that, so I have it set up in my backyard. And I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet and I practice at 90 [feet].”

Dr. Dre went in and expressed his growing ambition, saying, “Yeah, wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in L.A., and win the gold medal… I feel like I could do anything.”

ICYMI, on Sunday, August 11, Dre performed with Snoop Dogg at the 2024 Paris Olympics’ Closing Ceremony, delivering a rendition of “The Next Episode.” Dre shared that he seldom performs without Snoop Dogg, stating, “I rarely do it. I’ve done it with Kendrick and Eminem, and those are my brothers, but something about the synergy me and Snoop has is really interesting.”

Get this, during the interview, Dre also commented on the inaugural Olympics breakdancing competition, which will not be included in the 2028 Games. He reasonably criticized the so called slew of performances, saying, “I did not like that. It’s so many great breakdancers, I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that,” seemingly referring to Australian breaker Raygun, who went viral after her moves earned zero points. “It was funny, I got some laughs out of it, but what the f””k? There are incredible breakdancers out right now. I don’t know how that happened.”

We don’t know what happened either. Especially with that one with the “gun” name. Like, huh?