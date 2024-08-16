Last night, NYC and the Tri-State area packed the Barclays Center for Future and Metro Boomin’s New York stop on their We Trust You Tour.

The great weather brought out a capacity crowd to the downtown Brooklyn venue and the show couldn’t start on time because the people just kept coming. About an hour and a half after the scheduled start, the lights dimmed and Metro took the mic to let the people know that they were going to experience a performance unlike any other.

As Metro dimmed the lights and asked everyone to turn omn the lights to their phones, the smoke emitted from the front, leading to the anticipation of “King Tito” entering the stage. Jumping into hits from his 2017 self titled album before bringing out his friends from Brookjlyn.

Lola Brooke was the first to hit the stage and perform her smash “Don’t Play Wit’ It”, which was the perfect intro for Brooklyn favorites Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, who came out for two tracks, including their street anthem “Everything Lit”. NYC favorite Cash Cobain was the next guest to grace the stage with his hit “For Sure”, which features Bronx rap princess Ice Spice. No Brookly show would be complete without “mr. “Big Drip” himself Fivio Foreign, who dropped a few of his classics, including his NYC anthem “City Of Gods”.

Metro and Future returned to the stage after. wardrobe change to perform the hottest tracks from their two 2024 collaboration projects, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, which were the catalysts for this expansive 27-city tour. Also, the duo surprisingly brought out Travis Scott, who performed “Type Sh*t” from the aforementioned album, wowing the crowd amidst the fiery special effects.

The tour’s next stop is in Washington D.C.’s Capitol One Arena this weekend which is sure to create some rumbles in the Nation’s capitol.