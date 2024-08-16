Halle Berry Reveals She Was Willing to Return as Storm for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

The following post will have spoilers about the Deadpool & Wolverine movie. If you haven’t seen it yet, you need to change that.

In the latest edition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wesley Snipes reprised his role as Blade but he is not the only one who could have made a return. Halle Berry revealed to ComicBook.com that she was prepared to become X-Men’s Storm again.

So what was the hold-up? Ryan Reynolds never asked, even after Berry told his wife, Blake Lively, who also made a cameo, that she would join.

“Blake [Lively] asked me one time — I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show — and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband’s movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me.”

You will be able to see Berry in a new movie on Netflix, The Union, where she stars alongside Mark Wahlberg.

