HOT TAKE: Tank Proclaims ‘Chris Brown is Better Than Michael Jackson’

Happy Friday ya’ll. Before you head into your weekend, Tank wants you to ponder his latest hot take.

The R&B singer sparked controversy, yet again, by reigniting an interesting debate over whether the reigning King of R&B Chris Brown is in fact more talented than the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

It’s not too crazy of a thought. Chris is that guy. But I understand if you think MJ was, well, the GOAT.

Okay, during a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the Grammy-nominated artist ardently argued that Chris Brown has surpassed the legendary King of Pop in talent and versatility. See, right there. The Stephen A. Smith Show. Now we get it.

Here’s the statement:

”Chris Brown is, in fact, better than Michael Jackson.”

Tank asserted this, surprising sports commentator Stephen A. Smith. But was he?

The chat quickly turned into a lively debate, with Smith expressing his admiration for Jackson and skepticism about Tank’s viewpoint. As many of us have. Skepticism.

“Tank! Do you understand what you’re saying, my man?” Smith asked incredulously. “I mean, you’re admired, you’re revered, you’re associated with music, my brother. Everybody loves and respects you.”

Tank a strong willed brother, remained unwavering in his belief, using a sports metaphor to elaborate on his perspective. He compared Chris Brown to LeBron James, portraying him as the evolution of music icons like Michael Jackson and Usher. “If there was Magic Johnson, now there is LeBron James,” Tank explained. “We talk about Chris Brown, we’re talking about the evolution of Michael Jackson. The evolution of Usher. The evolution of me. The evolution of Ginuwine. That is what this kid is.”

Okay, what ya’ll think? Was Tank tripping or nah?