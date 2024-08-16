Lil Yachty and Veeze have officially released their latest song “Sorry Not Sorry” along with an accompanying music video. The new track follows last month’s release of Yachty and Ian’s “Hate Me,” adding to Yachty’s collaborative hot streak.

Directed by AMD and Little Miles,, the “Sorry Not Sorry” music video shows the two trendsetter emcees going bar for bar under the spotlight of a pitch-black stage in their signature nonchalant swagger. Earlier this summer, Lil Yachty teamed up with James Blake to deliver their genre-defying collab album, Bad Cameo, along with a set of visualizers for “Save The Savior,” “Run Away From The Rabbit,” “Red Carpet,” and “Transport Me.”