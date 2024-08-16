Today, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal, the ultra-premium agave spirit brand, announced the launch of a new digital campaign featuring investor and NBA legend LeBron James, alongside actress and singer Victoria Justice. The campaign places LeBron in an espionage thriller that transports viewers into a world of danger, deception, and a touch of levity, with Lobos 1707 Tequila at the heart of the action.

Following a captivating teaser that set the stage for the hero ad titled “Agent 1707,” LeBron finds himself locked in a high-stakes poker game with his arch-nemesis, played by Justice. Tensions escalate as they engage in a showdown, where every glance and gesture have ramifications for Lobos’ protagonist.

“We approached this campaign with the intention of creating something entertaining, but also culturally relevant. We wanted the video to reflect the sophistication and premium quality of our brand, but without taking ourselves too seriously,” said Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. “Working with LeBron James and Victoria Justice was incredible, and I loved how they truly embodied their characters. We’re excited for our consumers to see this side to Lobos 1707 with the launch of ‘Agent 1707’.” Osorio also makes a cameo appearance in the video as the casino bartender.

LeBron portrays an international man of mystery with impeccable taste – he knows his liquor and only drinks the finest. During the spot, he effortlessly sips on a cocktail made with Lobos 1707 Reposado, Elote Liqueur, and garnished with a slice of lime. The campaign reflects the brand’s commitment to quality and luxury, showcasing the elegant bottle design and the tequila’s smooth, refined taste.

Sourced from 100% Blue Weber Agave, Lobos 1707 Tequila is finished in sherry wine casks with zero additives, coloring, or dyes. Influenced by both old and new world techniques, Lobos 1707 is harvested, distilled, and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico. The new campaign, which will run on social media as well as Hulu and Peacock, presents Lobos 1707 Tequila in a thrilling new light and embodies the brand’s dedication to crafting exceptional spirits.

For more information, visit www.lobos1707.com and follow the brand on Instagram @lobos1707.