Michael Rubin has been under fire. The mogul who pals around with the culture’s elite recently

faced backlash after making off base remarks about “hate within the Black community” while defending Meek Mill during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Okay. Maybe he isn’t the best person to deliver that hot take.

Rubin, 52, acknowledged his obvious mistake and issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter).

“I got a phone call from one of the people I have the most respect for in the world,” he wrote. “They told me while they appreciate my intention, it’s not my place to speak on Black culture. I get it and really appreciate the input!”

Get this, Rubin clarified that his intention was to promote unity and reduce negativity. “My bad, much love and appreciate the feedback,” he wrote, tagging Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, Loren Lorosa, and The Breakfast Club’s official account.

The mea culpa followed Rubin’s odd defense of Meek Mill, where he criticized “Black hate on hate.” He stated, “When I see the narrative of, a really good friend of mine like Meek, and people are trying to… Again, if he was gay — which there’s not one gay bone in his body — who cares, number one. If people wanna be gay, it is 2024. Who the f**k cares? Number two, there’s not a gay bone in his body, so why do people wanna lie about that? Why do people want to change the narrative of a bet he made with me to hurt him?”

Here’s where things got sticky for Rubin. He expanded his criticism to the larger Black community, saying, “That is the one thing I’ve learned about, you know, look, I’m just being blunt because it’s me. It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate.” He criticized the judge involved in Meek Mill’s past legal issues and mentioned that even those outside the community recognize this internal conflict.

Rubin eventually admitted, “I’m probably going to get killed for saying this because I’m a white rich guy.” During the interview, Rubin also mentioned banning Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at his annual July 4 All White party to avoid offending Drake, who attended.

Yes, we had to remind ya’ll once again about “Not Like Us.” Again.