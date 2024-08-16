NBA 2K25 Unveils Exciting New Features and Improvements for The W

2K today revealed a suite of new features and improvements debuting across The W in NBA® 2K25 on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can eclipse WNBA legends and clash with rising stars in NBA 2K25, striving to become the GOAT of The W against past and present greats. Significant updates include changes to The W Online, an all-new Mentorship feature, and the introduction of press conferences where players will be asked questions based on their in-game performance after competitions.

“This WNBA season has been electric, showcasing incredible talent, especially from the dynamic rookies making their mark to the legends. We wanted NBA 2K25 to reflect this action-packed season and show how The W is about chasing the win,” said Felicia Steenhouse, Senior Producer at Visual Concepts. “This year, we’ve deepened the immersion and opportunities for players to leave their mark in the WNBA, as we’ve worked with the league to scan more WNBA players making it as true-to-life as possible. We even re-worked our engine to ensure smaller details, such as eyelashes and an increased library of hairstyles, would be properly represented.”

NBA 2K25 Breanna Stewart First Look

The W returns with an array of features and improvements this year, all designed to help players become the GOAT, including:

Pursuit of Greatness: Players can vie to climb the all-time ranks in the new Pursuit of Greatness story as they build a legacy to surpass the best players in WNBA history. Players will experience career-defining moments throughout their journey, starting with the captivating 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race. They will compete against players like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Kamilla Cardoso. As players bolster their resumes with on-court accomplishments such as championships and awards, their progress will be visualized on detailed graphs that illustrate where they stand in their careers and how they stack up against the next player on the GOAT list.

Press Conferences: For the first time, press conferences are coming to The W, allowing players to shape the narrative of their careers and the league as a whole. Press conferences will occur after key moments and games, like breaking a record, winning an award such as Rookie of the Year, or crossing a career milestone. When competing against someone on the GOAT list, like NBA 2K25 cover athlete A’ja Wilson, the questions asked could vary depending on a player’s performance, whether good or bad.

NBA 2K25 The W Press Conferences

The W Online: The W Online has moved to a stunning new outdoor court in a forest grove, where players can join 3v3 multiplayer games amidst a gorgeous backdrop of redwood trees. Additionally, Weekly Community Goals are back in NBA 2K25 and now track new stats, such as the number of excellent green shot releases and teammate grades, requiring a collective effort from all players to accomplish them.

Game Changers Mentorship: The W Online in NBA 2K25 builds on the Game Changer status—earned by contributing to the weekly Community Goals—with a new feature called Mentorship. Along with special rewards like Player Boosts for MyPLAYER and teammates, players can take on another contender, who is not yet a Game Changer, as a mentee. Players who help guide their mentees to complete challenges will receive a boost to their Community Goal contributions.

NBA 2K25 Ratings Top 5 WNBA Players NBA 2K25 Ratings Top 5 WNBA Rookies Duo

For full details, check out the Courtside Report and Developer Diary. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements in the coming weeks to reveal even more of what’s new in the next version of the world’s best-selling NBA basketball simulation video game.