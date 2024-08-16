Kim Kardashian is expanding her mogul status with a new Hulu series, “Group Chat.” Developed in collaboration with her longtime friend La La Anthony and executive producer Kenya Barris, who is known for creating ABC’s “Black-ish” and its successful spinoff “Grown-ish.” The new project is part of a first-look deal with Disney.

Get this, Kardashian is hard at work on the series, which is inspired by La La Anthony’s 2014 book, “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness.” As expected, La La Anthony will both star in and executive produce the show alongside Kardashian and Barris.

Kenya Barris has been busy. His recent slate of projects include Netflix’s “You People” and “The Vince Staples Show,” as well as “Diarra From Detroit” for BET+. The production of “Group Chat” will be a joint effort involving BET Studios, 20th Television, and Barris’s Khalabo Ink Society.

La La Anthony expressed her excitement about the upcoming series on Instagram on Wednesday, August 15, writing: “This show is about to be CRRAAZZZYYY! Everything you and your friends talk about in love, life, friendships, and relationships! Can’t wait!! Thank you @bslater9 for seeing the vision and putting this together! Let’s gooooooooo @hulu!!!!”

Kim Kardashian added: “I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, and relevant, drawing from my own experiences and those familiar to me.” She added that she was eager to work with 20th Television again, having previously teamed up with them on “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, and Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, described Kardashian as a “multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word,” emphasizing her ability to create and produce stories that deeply resonate with audiences.

Let’s see how this show turns out before we just crown Kim K and hand over the keys to the castle.