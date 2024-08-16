Legendary Houston artist Justin Riley, known as BeatKing, has passed away at the age of 39.

His cause of death has not been reported.

BeatKing’s manager announced his death on August 15, 2024, in a statement:

“Today, August 15, 2024, we have lost @Clubgodzilla. BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever.”

Rapper Bun B shared his condolences, saying, “It’s always the good ones. Damn, this sh** hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayers for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla.”

BeatKing was known for his signature style and his major impact on Southern hip-hop culture in the early 2000s.

His tracks and innovative marketing elevated this brother to fame, earning him fans and respect from fellow artists everywhere.

Radio station, Houston’s 97.9 The Box, where BeatKing was a close collaborator and revered, paid their respects:

“Our hearts are heavy with the news that BeatKing, family to us here at 97.9 The Box and Radio ONE Houston, has passed away. This is a developing story, but we are sending our love to his loved ones, friends, peers, and the whole city of Houston. We love you, BeatKing.”

BeatKing is survived by his daughters. Rest in Power King.