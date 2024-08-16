Riding the wave of his explosive 2024 success, Rob49 has released the highly anticipated remix of his track “Mama,” now featuring GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla. This follows his recent collaboration with Cardi B on the hard-hitting single “On Dat Money,” solidifying his position as one of the hottest new artists in the game.

The “Mama” remix has been generating major buzz on social media, with fans clamoring for its release ever since Rob49 first teased the track over six months ago. This anticipation has now reached its peak as the remix is finally available, promising to deliver the dynamic sound that Rob49 is known for, enhanced by GloRilla’s powerful performance.

Rob49’s momentum has been unstoppable this year. Fresh off his nearly sold-out “Vultures Eat The Most” tour alongside Skilla Baby, he captivated his hometown of New Orleans by selling out the 15,000-capacity Smoothie King Center for his Annual Vulture Island Experience show. The event featured major artists like Sexyy Red, Moneybagg Yo, and Fredo Bang, further establishing his prominence in the music scene.

