Legendary artist and Wu-Tang Clan visionary RZA has announced the release of the title track of his highly anticipated classical composition, A Ballet Through Mud. This original orchestration, produced in collaboration with Platoon and 36 Chambers, is set to become available on all streaming platforms on August 30th, marking a significant departure from RZA’s storied hip-hop roots into the realm of classical music.

“A Ballet Through Mud” is not just an album; it’s a deeply personal coming-of-age story that traverses the complexities of love, friendship, and personal growth. Originally performed by the Colorado Symphony, the composition weaves an emotional tapestry that resonates with both the highs and lows of life’s journey.

RZA found inspiration for this project during the global pandemic. While in lockdown, he stumbled upon old lyrical notebooks he had filled as a teenager. These early musings, brimming with raw emotion and youthful insight, sparked the creation of what would become his first classical album. The project grew into a ballet, which was brought to life on stage in 2023.

The album features characters named after Greek musical scales, echoing RZA’s own journey from the project housing of Staten Island to the refined concert halls where this work now resides. The narrative, filled with themes of love, loss, and exploration, is also infused with RZA’s deep philosophical reflections, drawing heavily from his journey into Chan Buddhism. The result is a piece that oscillates between idealism and orchestration while remaining grounded in its universal appeal.

“I have been composing my whole life, although I didn’t know initially that was what I was doing,” RZA shared. “The inspiration for ‘A Ballet Through Mud’ comes from my earliest creative output as a teenager, but its themes are universal—love, exploration, and adventure. I hope people use it to score their own lives, to transform a drive to the grocery store or sharing a meal with loved ones into something magical, to be inspired and let their imaginations take them into a different chamber, if only for a moment.”

The album’s tracklist is a journey in itself:

Aeolian Beauty Clear Sky After Storm A Ballet Through Mud Winds From The West Divine Intervention Freedom of Movement Soft Footsteps Good Night 1st Movement The Night Dances When You Least Expect It Moving Meditation The Lotus Arrives

Each track invites the listener to explore different emotional landscapes, while the title track, “A Ballet Through Mud,”encapsulates the essence of the album’s narrative—finding beauty and growth even in the most challenging of circumstances.

The composition, produced and composed by RZA, was performed by the Colorado Symphony under the baton of conductor Christopher Dragon. The album was mixed and mastered by Pietro Rossi, with additional orchestration provided by Ming-Hsueh Lin, Scott O’Neil, Tan Onwimon, and Joseph Colmenero. The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus contributed the Dolby Atmos Mix, ensuring a rich, immersive listening experience. The original performance was choreographed by Yusha-Marie Sorzano, with intimacy direction by Sarah Lozoff.

This project marks RZA’s first collaboration with Platoon, and it is a testament to his versatility as an artist. The full album, A Ballet Through Mud, will be officially available to stream on August 30th via Platoon.

As RZA continues to break boundaries and redefine genres, A Ballet Through Mud stands as a powerful testament to his creative evolution—a piece that invites listeners to embark on their own journey through life’s trials and triumphs, guided by the transformative power of music.