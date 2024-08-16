As the second half of the WNBA season tips off, the league is already looking ahead to next year. ESPN reports that Indianapolis will serve as the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game host city.
This announcement follows a significant surge in interest in the Indiana Fever. New data from the team reveals a 264% increase in attendance this season and a nearly 1200% spike in merchandise sales, driven largely by the excitement surrounding Caitlin Clark’s rookie season.
Hosting the All-Star Game in Indianapolis marks a significant milestone for the city and the Indiana Fever, highlighting the growing popularity and support for women’s basketball in the region.
