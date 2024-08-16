This week’s mixtape comes from an HBCU Draft Pick, drafted by the Marlins organization in 2023 as a RHP for the Jupiter Hammerheads, then sent up to the Beloit Sky Carp (High A) this year. Meachem, a Fayetteville, NC native who pitched for the North Carolina A&T Aggies, became the 21st player from NC A&T to be drafter by a MLB team.

In his first season on the rubber with the Miami organization, Meachem gained a 2.33 ERA with 98 Ks and nine saves in 65.2 IP. At a ripe 21 years old, Meachem is destined to bring some heat to the Marlins’ bullpen in the seasons to come.

As a young man from the Dirty South, Meachem’s playlist packs a lot of bops from below the Mason/Dixon, with artists like Lil Baby, Future, Gunna, Young Thug and Mustard on heavy rotation. Check out his lengthy 79-track playlist right here courtesy of Marc Cheatham aka “CHEATS” of the Black Baseball Mixtape!

