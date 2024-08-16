The full 2024-25 NBA regular season schedule was unveiled Thursday, providing fans with a comprehensive look at all the key matchups, from the opening night on Oct. 22 to NBA on Christmas Day and the regular season finale on April 13.

The season tips off with a marquee doubleheader, featuring the reigning champion Celtics receiving some new bling in Boston before two superstars go head-to-head out West. Opening night, dubbed Kia NBA Tip-Off 2024, begins with the Knicks at the Celtics (7:30 ET, TNT). It will be ring night for the reigning champs, as the Celtics raise banner No. 18 at TD Garden before tipping off the season against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. In the nightcap, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves visit LeBron James and the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena (10 ET, TNT), with the King set to begin his 22nd NBA season, tying Vince Carter for the most all-time.

On Christmas Day, 64 days after the opening tip, hoop fans will have plenty to unbox with a loaded slate of games. The festivities begin with Victor Wembanyama making his Christmas Day debut against the Knicks at the World’s Most Famous Arena. Following this, a Western Conference Finals rematch takes place between Ant and the Wolves against Luka Doncic and the Mavs. Up next, Paul George, Joel Embiid, and the revamped Sixers are set to take on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the defending champs in Beantown. In primetime, LeBron and the Lakers face off against Steph Curry and the Warriors. To conclude NBA Christmas, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will face Kevin Durant and the Suns in the Valley.

The 2024-25 schedule features a slew of must-see games from October through April, including events like NBA Rivals Week, MLK Day, NBA Global Games, and more – including the previously announced Emirates NBA Cup. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 20), matchups include the Mavericks at the Hornets (12 ET, NBA TV), Timberwolves at the Grizzlies (2:30 ET, TNT), and Celtics at the Warriors (5 ET, TNT). The NBA Global Games feature the NBA Mexico City Game 2024 with the Heat vs. Wizards on Nov. 2 and the NBA Paris Games 2025 with the Spurs vs. Pacers on Jan. 23 & 25. The 74th NBA All-Star Game will be hosted in San Francisco from Feb. 14-16. The regular season will conclude on April 13 with all 30 teams in action to finalize postseason matchups.

For more details, check out the full schedule on the NBA’s official website and stay tuned for upcoming announcements.