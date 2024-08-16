After the special guest appearance of McDonald’s character Grimace earning them the name “GriMets”, who would’ve thought that the Amazins’ could come up with another viral sensation on the baseball field? Well, the Mets have introduced another unconventional personality that is totally unrelated to baseball. Sort of.

Hailey Welch, the real life spitballer who went viral for her “Hawk Tuah” comment about oral sex, took the mound at Citi Field to throw out the first pitch for the Mets game against the Oakland A’s yesterday.

The 22-year-old Tennessee native rose to fame on social media when a street interview of her saying “hawk tuah” to describe oral sex went viral. Welch took to her X page to reveal she was actually at the Mets game in order to raise awareness and money for America’s VetDogs, an org. that aims to pair canines with war veterans.

Mets fans and critics alike were confused as to why the Mets chose Welch to throw out the first pitch, but it must have been abad look for the Mets, who lost to the AL West last place A’s 7-6.