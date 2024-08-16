Today, multi-platinum-certified pop/R&B singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe has released her eagerly awaited new album, “Quantum Baby,” via Nice Life Recording Company. This album marks Tinashe’s seventh studio effort and serves as the second installment in her trilogy, following last fall’s release of “BB/ANG3L.” The production lineup for “Quantum Baby” includes Ricky Reed, Nosaj Thing, Billy Lemos, sdtroy, LIOHN, Zack Sekoff, and more.

“Quantum Baby” follows the release of two singles, “Getting No Sleep” and the leading single, “Nasty.” “Nasty” has been celebrated as the “Song of Summer” by many and has amassed over 500 million streams worldwide. The track, which sparked a viral dance trend, has become a chart-topping hit, breaking into major rankings including the Billboard Hot 100. This week, “Nasty” is climbing to the top of the Rhythm Radio chart and has already reached #1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 and US Viral 50, as well as #2 on Apple iTunes’ R&B and Soul Songs chart.

Currently, “Nasty” holds the #4 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart. On TikTok, the song has been used in over 4 million creations and has garnered a staggering 13 billion total views. “Quantum Baby” continues to showcase Tinashe’s innovative artistry and solidifies her presence in the music industry.

Also, Tinashe announced her highly anticipated Match My Freak World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins with a 23-date North American leg, kicking off on October 14 in Anaheim. The tour will visit major cities, including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Nashville. Full North American routing details are available below, with additional dates for Australia, Europe, the UK, and Asia to be announced soon. Raveena will join Tinashe as support for the North American leg.

General on-sale begins Friday, August 9 at 10 am local time on tinashenow.com.

Verizon customers can access an exclusive presale for the Match My Freak World Tour through Verizon Access. Presale tickets for select shows will be available from Tuesday, August 6 at 2 PM ET to Thursday, August 8 at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit Verizon.com/Access.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales start Wednesday, August 7 at 10 am local time and end Thursday, August 8 at 10 pm local time.

Fans can elevate their concert experience with a VIP package, which includes premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck and exclusive performance, VIP merchandise, early entry, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.